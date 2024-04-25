RSP boss, Parbhani candidate Mahadev Jankar say Sharad Pawar, Uddhav merely made promises, but BJP-Sena delivered

Rashtriya Samaj Paksha chief Mahadev Jankar with CM Eknath Shinde in Parbhani. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article Exclusive | Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA discussed, Mahayuti acted, says Mahadev Jankar x 00:00

Mahadev Jankar of the NDA ally Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, who is being dismissed by rivals as an outsider to the region, says he possesses a much better vision for development than local leaders.

In conversation with mid-day, he said, “I am a citizen of this country, a resident of Maharashtra and a national leader of my party.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The leader added, “I have long-term plans to bring industry to Parbhani, boost agriculture and have proper business links with agricultural factories that will help boost the overall growth of the constituency.” Excerpts:

The Opposition is claiming you are an outsider.

Rashtriya Samaj Paksha chief Mahadev Jankar shares the stage with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Pathri in Parbhani on Tuesday. Pic/Nimesh Dave

This is a very trivial allegation. I’m a national leader. I’m a citizen of India and a resident of Maharashtra. The Opposition’s candidate [Sanjay Jadhav of the Shiv Sena (UBT)] is also not a local. He hails from Latur. Opponents should talk about their vision for the constituency and what they have done in the past. I have a vision.

There are infrastructural issues in Parbhani. People say there is a need to strengthen the railway network and improve roads.

Yes, roads in Parbhani city are in terrible condition. I will work to improve them. We will strengthen the railway network and try to increase the frequency of trains and improve connectivity to the other metro cities. If industrialisation starts in Parbhani, the rail network will automatically increase.

Farmer suicides are a serious concern in Marathwada. They have been demanding a minimum support price for crops and an irrigation system.

We will develop projects that will provide water for irrigation as well as drinking. We are working on an MSP for farmers. I will make sure farmers’ families don’t solely depend on agriculture. We will develop a culture of agriculture-allied business to ensure farmers aren’t dependent on crops and have alternative sources of income.

Unemployment and migration of youth are high here due to the absence of the industry.

Yes, migration is on the higher side here. Unemployment is also an issue. I have plans to start an industry in every tehsil and will develop industrial zones in the district, which will offer the youth high-tech jobs. I have also been working on starting a defence material and railway coach factory here, which will offer government jobs to locals.

You were in talks with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and then suddenly got a ticket from the Mahayuti. Will this not harm your prospects in the election?

Not at all. I’ve been in an alliance with the Mahayuti for the past 10 years. Yes, I met NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar who had promised to give me a seat. But it was just a talk and nothing beyond that. Mahayuti went a step ahead. I had also talked with Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and demanded that my party should be given three constituencies. But he refused, saying it was not possible. Even Congress leaders told me that it was not possible to give me three constituencies. Now I’m an official Mahayuti candidate. I accepted their offer and they immediately announced me as the candidate. The others had just discussed the matter.

You contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Baramati on your party symbol but lost by less than 70,000 votes. That time the BJP had offered you a seat to contest the election as their candidate. Even now you are contesting on your party symbol. Aren’t you afraid?

No. Why will I be? I have my party. I’m the president of the party. I want to run my party and grow it. Why should I fight on another symbol? I will win.

48

No. of LS seats in state