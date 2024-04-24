Amidst a sudden downpour in Parbhani, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief continues to deliver his speech, targeting PM Modi and the Election Commission, while also condemning the BJP leader’s remarks on women

Uddhav Thackeray waves to the cheering crowd in Parbhani even as it rains

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray lambasts prime minister during rain-soaked rally x 00:00

In a fiery address at a rally in Parbhani Constituency, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray launched scathing criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over recent developments concerning the Election Commission’s directive of omitting the word ‘Bhawani’ from their campaign song. Amidst a downpour, Thackeray remained undeterred, delivering a speech that highlighted his resolve and determination.

Without directly naming the Prime Minister, Thackeray addressed the crowd, highlighting what he perceives as the detrimental impact of the Modi-led government’s policies, particularly on Maharashtra’s industrial landscape. “I am not afraid of challenges. I overcame all of them. So, why are you afraid of this rain?” he told those who had congregated at the rally venue. He then started his speech.

Throughout his speech, Thackeray criticized the prime minister without mentioning his name once. He said, “Now, the third series of jumla is on its way. In the first two series, we thought that the country would be developed. But, they destroyed the country, especially Maharashtra. Stop this series now. No one is going to get three meals a day by watching this series. Maharashtra’s industries are being snatched away.” Furthermore, he criticised the PM over EC’s order, asking why there was a grudge against Bhavani.

Rally for Sanjay Patil

Sanjay Patil is a two-time MP of Parbhani. Thackeray came to Parbhani for Sanjay Patil’s campaign. Thackeray also attacked BJP leader Sudhir Mangutiwar over his statement about women. He said, “In Maharashtra, we respect women. But this man insulted a woman. He insulted brother-sister relations in the prime minister’s rally. Modi, you should speak on this. He insulted women even before; he used bad words for Supriya Sule over the camera.”