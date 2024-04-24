Lok Sabha elections 2024: Eknath Shinde says voters will put Sena UBT in their place

Says Congress and UBT oppose development, only look for commission

CM Eknath Shinde with Rashtriya Samaj Paksha candidate Mahadev Jankar at the Pathri rally. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde responded to Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray’s below-the-belt comment on Tuesday. Addressing a rally in Pathri, Parbhani, Shinde said, “The UBT Chiranjeevi insulted me yesterday. But, I will not answer him. People will answer them by voting. This is not the culture of Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, but the language of Congress.”

While talking with the media at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Aaditya said, “I have never seen such a shameless and despicable person like him (Shinde). He stabbed the back of the person who gave him everything. He cheated Maharashtra and ran to Gujarat. Now all industries are going to Gujarat while farmers in the state are committing suicide”

In the Pathri rally organised for Rashtriya Samaj Paksha candidate Mahadev Jankar, Shinde further stated, “This is not an insult to me. It is an insult to Shiv Sainiks who believe in Balasaheb Thackeray. This is an insult to the farmer… they can't see that a farmer's son became the chief minister. This is an insult to the common man. He (Aaditya) was born with a golden spoon. This is not Balasaheb’s culture, but that of the Congress and with the language of Mani Shankar Aiyar. They have become crazy since they left the state government. I will not say anything about it. Now the people will speak through the ballot box.”

The CM further slammed the Congress and UBT saying that they only look for “cuts, commission and collection”. “For them, corruption comes first, but for us, it’s nation first. Before 2014, India was witnessing bomb blasts and riots, but after that, there haven’t been any. Every community suffered due to these issues. The government can't sit at home and run Facebook live campaigns. We are ground-level workers,” Shinde said.

Taking a dig at UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said, “He is dreaming of becoming the prime minister but it is not easy… one needs to work day and night… one can’t run the government online while sitting at home.”

According to Shinde, development work in Parbhani was started but was opposed by the local MP. “Will you vote for the person who opposes development? Parbhani MP Sanjay Jadhav of UBT is contesting the election now. Meanwhile, we are working on the Jalna Nanded Expressway and have planned the Shaktipeeth Expressway. We are also planning an Industrial colony in the surrounding area,” Shinde assured voters.

