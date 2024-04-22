Union minister accuses Congress of spreading false propaganda, failing to deliver results to voters; emphasises BJP’s commitment to addressing key issues

Nitin Gadkari at a rally in Maharashtra’s Hingoli on Sunday

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Nitin Gadkari slams Congress, unveils big plans in fiery Hingoli speech

In an address at a rally in Hingoli on Sunday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari took aim at the Congress, accusing the party of failing to deliver tangible results to voters and resorting to false propaganda. "Congress has not accomplished any work to share with voters and has thus been spreading false propaganda that the BJP will change the Constitution," said Gadkari, emphasising the inability of any entity to alter the Constitution, as decreed by the Supreme Court.

Speaking at the rally led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, Gadkari continued his criticism of the Congress, alleging repeated violations of the Constitution. "Congress has violated the Constitution multiple times. They have nothing to tell the voters; now they are making propaganda," said Gadkari, outlining the BJP's commitment to addressing poverty and unemployment.

In the midst of election fever, an elderly woman quietly sells chickens sprayed with chemical-based colour at Hingoli market on Sunday. Pics/Nimesh Dave

Transitioning to agricultural issues, Gadkari highlighted the government's initiatives to enhance irrigation in rural areas and foster agricultural development. "We are working on increasing irrigation in rural areas. If agriculture gets water, crop production will increase, benefiting farmers," said Gadkari, underscoring the positive impact of initiatives such as desilting in augmenting water holding capacity in Hingoli. Asserting regional development priorities, Gadkari pledged to focus on elevating Marathwada and Vidarbha.

Revealing infrastructure developments, Gadkari announced the establishment of a dry port for cotton in Wardha and Jalna, aimed at facilitating direct transportation to West Bengal, thus reducing costs and benefiting farmers. Notable figures such as Union State Minister Bhagwat Karad, Industrial Minister Uday Samant, MP Ashok Chavan, and BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule were in attendance at the rally, with Ashok Chavan affirming the party's dedication to securing victory.

Gadkari concluded his address by outlining his vision for agricultural-based fuel, expressing plans to increase ethanol utilisation beyond cars to include airplanes. Additionally, he articulated ambitions to transform villages into smart villages, highlighting the importance of local employment and fair agricultural pricing in curbing migration and farmer distress.