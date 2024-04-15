Lok Sabha elections 2024: About 93,975 new voters register in Mumbai

Compared to 2019, there has been increase of about 20,000 new voters ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 polls

Borivli, Dahisar, Magathane, Kandivali East, Charkop and Malad West registered highest number of first-time voters. Representation pic

Mumbai witnessed a slight rise in voters who have registered ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. To date, Mumbai has registered 93,975 voters who may vote for the first-time in the Lok Sabha elections. Citizens can register as voters till April 24, 2024.

As per the data of the election department, prior to the 2019 election, 73,129 first-time voters had registered. Thus compared to the 2019 elections, there has now been an increase of 20,846 new voters.

Mumbai North constituency with areas including Borivli, Dahisar, Magathane, Kandivali East, Charkop and Malad West registered the highest number of first-time voter registration. In Mumbai North 20,519 voters had registered. While in Mumbai South Central with areas including Anushakti Nagar, Chembur constituency of the Suburbs and Dharavi, Sion Koliwada, Mahim and Wadala of the city registered lowest numbers of voters at 11,622.

“There is still an opportunity to register in the voter list. Voters should check their name in the voter list and if their name is not there, contact https://voters.eci.gov.in or Voter Helpline Mobile App and voter helpline number 1950 for voter registration,” said Sanjay Yadav, collector of Mumbai city district in his recent press conference.

If there are any problems in this regard, Mumbai city collector office has started voter helpline number 02220822693 for voters. According to the Election Commission citizens can register in the electoral rolls till April 24, 2024,” he said.