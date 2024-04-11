Lok Sabha elections 2024: Decision breaks open South Mumbai battle

With MNS making it clear it will not contest Mumbai South, Shinde Sena-BJP competition expected to heat up

Yashwant Jadhav, Shiv Sena leader; Milind Deora, Shiv Sena; Rahul Narwekar, BJP

Competition has intensified between BJP and Shiv Sena over South Mumbai Both parties are eager to contest elections from this constituency There is a possibility that Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora may also contest the election

As MNS chief Raj Thackeray decided not to contest the Lok Sabha election and extended support to BJP, competition has now intensified between BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena over South Mumbai. Both parties are eager to contest elections from this constituency.

After the BJP initiated talks with Raj, there was a possibility that MNS would contest elections from Mumbai South. However, with Thackeray’s decision not to contest, both parties are asserting their claims on constituencies. “Marathi voters dominate this constituency. Therefore, if there was an MNS candidate, they could garner more Marathi votes,” said BJP sources.

State Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, who is the MLA of the Colaba constituency within the Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat, has begun active campaigning. Narwekar has been attending various functions in the Lok Sabha constituency and posting about it on social media.

Sources from the Shiv Sena indicate that former standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav is the party’s choice for the Mumbai South constituency. Jadhav confirmed his willingness to contest the election from South Mumbai. “I have expressed my desire to contest the Lok Sabha election from South Mumbai. The party’s decision will be acceptable to me,” Yashwant Jadhav told mid-day.

There is a possibility that Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora may also contest the election.

Arvind Sawant of the undivided Shiv Sena won this Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 and is now the candidate of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

According to the election commission data, during the 2019 election, Sawant secured 4.29 lakh votes, while Milind Deora, the candidate of the Congress, secured 3.21 lakh votes. Sawant also won the election in 2014.

According to data, Marathi voters constitute around 45 per cent of , Muslim voters 19 per cent, Gujarati Marwadi voters eight to 10 er cent, and north Indians 13 per cent of the electorate of the Mumbai South constituency.

