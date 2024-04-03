Breaking News
Delhi excise policy case: Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh
BJP's Jalgaon MP Unmesh Patil meets Sanjay Raut
Two held for fraudulently withdrawing money at ATM in Navi Mumbai
People's mood has changed, it is against PM Modi: Sharad Pawar
Maharashtra: Four killed, 10 injured in road accident in Sangli
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Lok Sabha elections 2024 MVA mess worsens Cong SS UBT claim same Mumbai seat
<< Back to Elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA mess worsens, Cong, SS-UBT claim same Mumbai seat

Premium

Updated on: 03 April,2024 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Top

Ex-local MLA from the area, Vinod Ghosalkar, says UBT will contest North Mumbai, while Congress’s Kalu Budhelia claims party has asked him to start campaign there

Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA mess worsens, Cong, SS-UBT claim same Mumbai seat

Vinod Ghosalkar, former local MLA from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress district president Kalu Budhelia vie for the same pie

Key Highlights

  1. Thackeray party seems to have now added insult to injury
  2. mid-day has discovered that both Congress and Shiv Sena UBT are now claiming Mumbai North
  3. Patil met Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut on Tuesday

With the Congress already smarting due to the Shiv Sena (UBT) unilaterally staking claim for four prestigious Mumbai Lok Sabha seats, the Thackeray party seems to have now added insult to injury. mid-day has discovered that both parties are now claiming Mumbai North, which already has a formidable adversary on the other side in Union minister Piyush Goyal.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Shiv Sena uddhav thackeray mumbai mumbai news maharashtra congress
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK