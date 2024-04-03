Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA mess worsens, Cong, SS-UBT claim same Mumbai seat

Ex-local MLA from the area, Vinod Ghosalkar, says UBT will contest North Mumbai, while Congress’s Kalu Budhelia claims party has asked him to start campaign there

Vinod Ghosalkar, former local MLA from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress district president Kalu Budhelia vie for the same pie

Thackeray party seems to have now added insult to injury mid-day has discovered that both Congress and Shiv Sena UBT are now claiming Mumbai North Patil met Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut on Tuesday

With the Congress already smarting due to the Shiv Sena (UBT) unilaterally staking claim for four prestigious Mumbai Lok Sabha seats, the Thackeray party seems to have now added insult to injury. mid-day has discovered that both parties are now claiming Mumbai North, which already has a formidable adversary on the other side in Union minister Piyush Goyal.