This was a trailer, real work begins now: PM Modi

PM Modi woos Nanded with promises of success—reminds Sikhs that the govt got copies of the Guru Granth Sahib back from Afghanistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed with overwhelming support and was joined at the rally by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and former CM Ashok Chavan. Pics/Nimesh Dave

The real development will begin now in our third term as for the past ten years, our government has just been able to fill up and level the potholes created by the earlier Congress governments,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said addressing a rally at Nanded on Saturday. “The work that our government has done so far is just a trailer and the real growth streak begins now. It is Modi’s guarantee to cure every wound inflicted by the Congress,” he said, slamming the Opposition.

“We have abolished Article 370 and have made an Act against triple talaq. Ram Lalla Mandir in Ayodhya has come established, the Citizen Amendment Act has been approved which will give rights to the migrants. Our economy has reached the 5th rank in global standing,” said Modi. Addressing the Sikh population in Nanded, Modi said the government has been successful in bringing copies of the Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan and completed work on the Kartarpur Corridor. “In 2021, we are celebrating 400 years of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s Prakash Utsav.”

He lashed out at the Congress for opposing Sanatan Dharma. Modi also raised the question of whether Congress is taking revenge for 1984 by opposing CAA. “Congress is in favour of opposing Ram Lalla Prathisthapana in Ayodhya. When we worked for the betterment of the poor and Dalit, the Congress raised questions. We gave the opportunity to open bank accounts for the poor, at that time Congress asked what poor people save in the bank. When we were talking about digital, Congress asked how poor people would understand digital payment. In the coming years, Maharashtra and Marathwada will see a high level of success,” he said.

Nanded’s BJP candidate MP Prataprao Chikhalikar and Hingoli Lok Sabha candidate of the Shiv Sena Baburao Kadam were present on dias with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Minister Girish Mahajan BJP state President Chandrashekhar Bavankule, and Rajya Sabha MP and former chief minister Ashok Chavan.

“The INDIA alliance has come together to save their corruption. They don’t have a face to show to people. Voters have rejected them in the first phase of elections. These people are fighting against each other in 25 per cent of seats. After the election results, they will fight for 100 per cent seats. In many seats, they are not even getting candidates. Many leaders have refused to contest the elections of Congress,” PM Modi stated, adding that in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election, NDA got huge support from the voters.

“Congress has done the job of strangling development. Congress could not solve the problems of Maharashtra and Marathwada. Therefore, the youth here had to migrate for employment. Nanded got Rs 1,300 crores under the Kisan Samman Yojana. We introduced millet and sorghum as Shri Anna. Now, it is getting recognition all over the world. We will build a developed Maharashtra,” Modi said. Fulfilment of the given guarantee is Modi’s guarantee and soon our country will become the third largest economy in the world, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave tasks to the NDA. “All members of the party should focus on increasing the voting percentage at the booth level. Go to every household and give my pranaam,” he told them. Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Shehzada (prince), the PM said, “Congress Shehzada contested the election from the Wayanad constituency. Soon, he will file his nomination from another constituency too.”

Addressing the rally, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “We have Modi Guarantee, but they don’t have guarantee to win election from Amethi. What will they give to the citizens? The reservation given by our government survived in the court. We also gave the Kunbi certificate. We did not allow injustice to other members of the society. Do not believe those who could not give reservations.”