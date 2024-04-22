Lok Sabha elections 2024: Marathas, Dalits, Muslims key deciders in Nanded

BJP, Congress navigate political turbulence amidst Maratha protest, VBA concerns; observers predict vote division between Dalits, Muslims

PM Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Nanded

First time that the voting patterns in the Nanded Constituency have become unpredictable It is the first time that Marathas, Dalits and Muslims will be the deciding voters The BJP is facing agitation from Maratha voters

This is the first time that the voting patterns in the Nanded Constituency have become unpredictable due to recent changes in political equations. It is the first time that Marathas, Dalits and Muslims will be the deciding voters. While the BJP is facing agitation from Maratha voters, on the other hand, the Congress is facing the headache of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA), which can disturb Muslim and Dalit voters. Muslims and Marathas are supporters of former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, who has recently joined the BJP. In the last Lok Sabha election, Ashok Chavan lost Dalit voters due to the VBA. The BJP and Ashok Chavan are facing the displeasure of Maratha voters in many villages in Latur constituency.

BJP candidate Prataprao Govindrao Chikhalikar Patil. Pics/Nimesh Dave

There have also been incidents of disputes between the Maratha community and the BJP in some villages due to the Maratha reservation issue. As Maratha voters were not happy with the BJP, the Congress saw it as an opportunity. Congress leaders claim Maratha voters will vote against the BJP. Around 25 per cent of voters are Marathas in the constituency. Also, while OBC voters are mainly known to vote for the BJP, this time, Avinash Bhosikar of the OBC community has been nominated by the VBA. Therefore, the BJP is afraid of the division of votes there as well.



PM Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Nanded. Pic/Nimesh Dave

According to the political observers, in the last election, Ashok Chavan lost the election due to the split between Muslim and Dalit voters. Congress feels that they can gain votes from these communities. More than 20 per cent of voters belong to the Muslim community while around 18 to 20 per cent are Dalits. “The Maratha community is angry with BJP. Muslim voters are not likely to vote for VBA as they are not with AIMIM. Similarly, Dalit voters will also support Congress,” said Vasant Chavan Patil, Congress candidate.

Congress candidate Vasant Chavan. Pic/Nimesh Dave

“Misunderstandings are being spread about the Maratha reservation. It is not a political issue, but a social issue one. Reservation is bound to happen. We will go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi if necessary,” said Ashok Chavan. “Yes, all parties are fearing losing traditional voters due to the recent scenario of Nanded politics,” said political observer Bhaskar Jamkar. “There is the issue of the Maratha reservation which can harm the BJP as well as Ashok Chavan while the VBA can be the reason for vote division between Dalits and Muslims,” Jamkar added.

Govind Karwa, a political expert, said that the Maratha community is angry with the BJP because of reservations. However, Congress does not have a strong network at the booth level. BJP and Ashok Chavan have a strong network at the booth level. There are around 18.56 lakh voters in the Nanded Lok Sabha constituency; 9.55 lakh are male, 8.96 are female and 142 are transgender. Around 53 voters belong to the rural part of the constituency.

BJP’s Prataprao Govindrao Chikhalikar Patil secured 4.86 lakh votes, which is 43.10 per cent in terms of vote share, in the 2019 election. The then-Congress candidate Ashok Chavan secured 4.46 lakh votes, which is 39.55 per cent. Prof Yashpal Bhinge of the VBA got 1.66 lakh votes or 14.72 per cent.

25 Percent

Percentage of Maratha voters in the constituency