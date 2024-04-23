Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘Marathas have faith in BJP,' says Prataprao Chikhalikar

Incumbent Prataprao Chikhalikar tells mid-day that he needs another term to fix Nanded’s woes and bring growth to the region

Pic/Nimesh Dave

Growth is the key. In past years, there has never been any focus on the industrial growth of Nanded. But now the situation has started changing. We are working on the development of infrastructure that can attract industries. BJP candidate from Nanded, Prataprao Chikhalikar, tells mid-day about his plans for the constituency.

Chikhalikar said the BJP government was working on the betterment of the farmers and the youth.

Excerpts from an interview with Chikhalikar

The Opposition claims the Maratha community is not happy with the BJP and the state government.

No, our government has assured the Maratha community about reservation. People know that the government will keep its word. Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil had created a wave for the Maratha reservation. However, he never told followers or the community to vote for any particular party. Voters have faith in us. They will vote for us. There are a few misunderstandings but we will change that. You will see the change on June 4.

Prataprao Patil-Chikhalikar (right) along with Ashok Chavan, member of Rajya Sabha. Pic/Nimesh Dave

In Nanded city, the traffic situation is terrible...

Yes, this is partly true, but we have slowly started developing the infrastructure. You will witness the results soon. We have men like Union Minister Nitin Gadkari who will prepare the master plan for infrastructure development along with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. We will introduce a flyover in the city and other infrastructure to address the traffic situation. We have a clear vision for development.

Unemployment and farmers’ issues are major concerns in the area. How do you plan to tackle them?

We’re focused on infrastructure to facilitate industries, like airports, railways, and roads. Our government has initiated airport and railway projects, and we’re enhancing road networks, including a new national highway in Nanded and a mega connector to the Samruddhi Mahamarg. Additionally, plans are underway to link Nanded with the Samruddhi Mahamarg via Jalna. We’re also developing a household pipe gas network, benefiting women. Our government is committed to comprehensive planning and vision for all sectors.

Farmers suffer due to water scarcity. What do you plan to do about the irrigation issue?

Yes, this issue plagues our farmers. We are working to enhance irrigation methods. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also emphasised this in his address. Securing funds from the Central government for irrigation development in the district is a priority. Improved access to water, akin to solar pump systems, will improve growth, ultimately increasing farmers’ incomes.

The youth of Nanded are migrating due to a lack of jobs and uncertain income from farming…

See, this is a chain. If we develop industries in Nanded, the youth will get jobs. If we develop irrigation in the district, farmers’ incomes will rise. If we develop infrastructure, we can attract industries.

What about other communities. Why will they vote for BJP?

People from diverse communities believed in the PM’s vision. During his address in Nanded, Modi tackled the pressing concerns of Marathwada. Despite being political rivals in the previous election, MP Ashok Chavan and I are now allies. He is a strong leader and has a good relationship with all communities.