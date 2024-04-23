'This is the biggest set I have made in my life,' says Sanjay Leela Bhansali while speaking about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali opens up about crafting elaborate sets for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar!

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

The most anticipated series of the year from visionary director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has captivated everyone ever since it's announcement while the recently released trailer offered a spectacular glimpse into the world in which every frame is steeped in intrigue, passion, and drama.

With Heeramandi, SLB is going to set a benchmark on the global stage proving himself the best director who can tell Indian stories in the most Indian way. As the world will witness the biggest phenomenon of the OTT world with the arrival of Heeramandi, it's also the biggest marvel SLB is about to add in his celebrated filmography.

In a recent interview, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was seen sharing interesting anecdotes about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. He said, "Because I have always wanted to be lost. This is the biggest set I have made in my life. Because it's really that walls have been pushed way beyond what I thought. I would ever be able to push as a child which I thought it was. So I feel I have started enjoying and understanding more and more as my filmmaking has progressed. I have started enjoying creating walls at a distance and further and further. But I never want to dictate. I feel I have set it. The audience will find what they want to see. A lot of time people have criticised that we have so much to see that for the first time we miss the essence of the scene."

Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal formed an ensemble cast of the 'Heeramandi' world. The series is set in the midst of multiple power struggles in Heeramandi, Lahore (now part of Pakistan), and more generally in undivided, pre-independence India, where anti-colonial freedom movements were emerging.

Sharing the first look on Instagram, Netflix India wrote in the caption, "Here's your first look at legendary Indian creator Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first series EVER: Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar!" 'Heeramandi' has been Bhansali's one of the most important projects.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is an eight-part series that is scheduled to launch across 190 countries on Netflix on 1st May.