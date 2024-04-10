Breaking News
Updated on: 10 April,2024 07:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar: During his interaction with the media, Fardeen Khan got emotional and talked about his almost 14-year-long hiatus

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar actor Fardeen Khan gets emotional says, ‘I couldn't have hoped for a better opportunity’

Fardeen Khan in Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ has made a wide and massive buzz across the country and the world as the show is all set to stream on Netflix next month. This series will see the comeback of many actors, including Fardeen Khan. It was just yesterday when the magnificent trailer of Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ was launched during a grand event in the city. After the trailer launch event, the cast of the series interacted with the media. During his interaction with the media, Fardeen got emotional and talked about his almost 14-year-long hiatus.


While talking about the long gap, Fardeen said, “Firstly, it's been a very long gap for me. It's been almost about 14 years, to say the least. I'm extremely grateful for this opportunity to work with this stellar star cast and a platform like Netflix and the man himself, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I couldn't have hoped for a better opportunity as an actor to return to the screen.”


 
 
 
 
 
“For me, this was something I have never done and it was the perfect role for me. At the age I am in, to come back to the screen, you come with a certain amount of life experience, wisdom and you know you can really contribute to the layers that Sanjay writes into all his characters. His characters are very intricate, very complex. There's nobody like him who writes characters. He goes across the spectrum and emotions, and he has this intuitive understanding of it. It’s daunting to work with him, but at the same time, when you see it all together, it just all makes sense,” Fardeen continued.

While being emotional, Fardeen said, “I'm getting emotional now… I am extremely grateful for this chance and so happy to be here.”

About 'Heeramandi':

Heeramandi marks the foray of the filmmaker into the digital space, and the ensemble cast of the show is as magnificent as the idea. The stellar cast of the show includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.

