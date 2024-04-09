Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar: Adhyayan Suman, who plays Zoravar in the series, recalled being rejected by Sanjay Leela Bhansali at first

Adhyayan Suman

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ has created wide and massive buzz across the country and the world as the show is all set to stream on Netflix next month. This marks the filmmaker's foray into the digital space, and the ensemble cast of the show is as magnificent as the idea itself. While women led by Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and more have been making enough noise to keep the good buzz going, it is the men who have now marked their attendance, and we just realized that even Adhyayan Suman is a part of the show.

The actor plays Zoravar, the lover of Lajjo played by Richa Chadha. Suman is returning to the screen after a long while, and that too for a Bhansali project. The actor, in an interview, has opened up about the same and revealed how Sanjay Leela Bhansali had first rejected him. Adhyayan Suman also recalls how he got the opportunity to act with his father Shekhar Suman and even played his younger version on the show.

Talking to News 18 Showsha about securing the role of Zoravar in 'Heeramandi', Adhyayan Suman said, “At one o’clock in the afternoon, I was told that Mr. Bhansali would be seeing my audition at three. Somehow, I managed to stop the car in the middle of the mountains and made an audition clip sitting in the car,” he recalled.

Adhyayan Suman added, “I begged, borrowed, and stole some network from people and sent the tape. Unfortunately, I didn’t get the role. To be honest, if I had auditioned and not gotten the part in any other filmmaker’s film or series, I would just let it pass. But this was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s show and it’s every actor’s dream to work with him. So, I was extremely disappointed that it didn’t work out for me.”

The actor, talking about what he has learned from his father who has had his golden days, said, “My father always tells me that if something is meant to be, it will be, and nobody can snatch anything away that’s destined to happen. The shoot of 'Heeramandi' started with the other characters. Two days before they were supposed to start the shoot with the actor who was supposed to play Zorawar, he was suddenly asked to leave and I was brought in. It’s just outstanding how it all happened.”

‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ hits Netflix on May 1, 2024.