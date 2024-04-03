Not only has Sonakshi Sinha mesmerized audiences by delivering her most hard-hitting performance yet, but she has also made history on the set of Heeramandi, read on to find out why and how

Heeramandi Tilasmi Bahein Song OUT: The much-anticipated web series "Heeramandi" by acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has sent ripples of excitement through the entertainment world with the unveiling of a mesmerizing song titled "Tilasmi Bahein", accompanied by the sensational first glimpse of Sonakshi Sinha's character, Fareedan.

Not only has Sonakshi Sinha mesmerized audiences by delivering her most hard-hitting performance yet, but she has also made history on the set of "Heeramandi" by completing a shot in a record-breaking 20 minutes and nailing it on the first take - never has this happened before on a film directed by bhansali.

A source has also revealed that Sonakshi received a standing ovation from esteemed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali along with the entire crew present on set once the electrifying scene was shot. Setting the stage ablaze with her intense and high-energy performance, Sonakshi is seen in a surreal avatar. Donning a striking saree and exuding glamour from every angle, Sonakshi's portrayal of Fareedan promises to be a revelation, showcasing her emotional depth and range like never before.

From her poised and graceful demeanour in the first poster reveal to her intense and thrilling performance in the song, fans can anticipate Sonakshi’s mastery and emotive brilliance on screen.

As the song reaches its climax, Sonakshi Sinha delivers a mesmerizing performance, ending in an intense glare and a dramatic moment where she throws a glass, leaving audiences eagerly waiting to watch the scene unfold. Sonakshi's portrayal, as she effortlessly commands the screen with her sensational yet intense performance gives audiences a chance to witness Sonakshi’s range and depth as an actor in the periodic drama.

‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ promises to be more than just a series; it's a celebration of beauty, culture, and artistic brilliance. The unmissable series is set to launch on Netflix soon.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali talked about his directorial web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' and called it his "biggest" project. He said, "I've made big films, I enjoy making those big-scale films, and it comes naturally to me. But while shifting to digital, I've taken it up a notch. 'Heeramandi' is my biggest project; I wanted to make it really special, and I have surprised myself with this one," he said.

Bhansali added, "This is not just a series; it's a world, and I am eager for audiences worldwide to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of 'Heeramandi' on Netflix. He is all set to make his OTT debut with 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' web show.

The show will start streaming on Netflix from May 1.