THIS is what Priyanka Chopra does for her skincare routine

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to share her skincare secret. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress revealed the simple yet effective beauty practice that helps maintain her dewy, fresh-faced look.

Chopra shared a glimpse of her post-skincare glow, flaunting dewy, luminous skin after her favorite sheet mask ritual. The ‘Baywatch’ actress posted a photo of herself resting with a face sheet mask. In the next photo, she flaunted her natural glow.

In the image, the Desi Girl is seen winking as she poses while lying on a bed. Interestingly, Priyanka also shared a sweet snapshot of her reunion with her daughter, Malti Marie. The actress has made her way back home to a warm and loving welcome from her daughter, Malti. The actress shared a heartfelt photo capturing their joyful reunion, writing, “Home.”

The touching photo showcases the mother-daughter duo sharing a joyful moment, gazing at each other with affection. The Sky Is Pink actress looks stunning in a chic all-black outfit, while little Malti looks adorable in a floral dress. In the heartwarming snapshot, Priyanka is seen lovingly embracing her daughter.

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently visited Jaipur, where she shared photos and videos from her travels on Instagram. Taking to her stories, the actress gave a peek into her journey through the city. She was in Rajasthan for a project with BVLGARI and enjoyed a scenic drive around Jaipur in her car. Sharing a photo of Hawa Mahal, she wrote, “So beautiful.” Priyanka also dropped the image of Maharani Gayatri Devi as she read a book. Sharing a picture of it, she captioned it, “Still so obsessed with her. Had a good fortune of meeting her almost 25 years ago.”

On the professional front, the 42-year-old actress will be seen in SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated film alongside Mahesh Babu. Priyanka will also feature in Heads of State, sharing the screen with Idris Elba and John Cena. Additionally, she is set to portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in “The Bluff.”

