Shalini Passi, who rose to fame with Netflix show 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives', has revealed what she did with the money she earned for working on the show

Shalini Passi

Shalini Passi, a Delhi socialite shot to fame with her appearance in 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' which is currently streaming on Netflix. The popular reality show's third season primarily features Bollywood wives Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Sajdeh. While the first two seasons centered around them and their lives in Mumbai, the third season saw the entry of Delhi-based socialites Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Shalini Passi is married to a millionaire and leads a lavish life but also has benevolent heart. She revealed what she did with the money she earned through the Netflix show. "This is a question that I've been asking everybody: Why am a I born here? What is my purpose? As a human being, you do your best. My entire acting fee actually goes to a village through UNICEF in Bihar. Everything that I do, all my earnings go to charity. I work diligently with them," Shalini said in an interview with Aaj Tak.

"Beyond that also, I've been trying to create a show about women's voices, and another one representing Indian culture. However, I have often received feedback that there's not enough audience to watch these shows. I am ready to show India its culture, the power of women, but the audiences have to be ready. It's just not about my time, it's about production and the cost as well," she added.

Who is Shalini Passi?

Shalini is a Delhi resident who is an artist, art collector and philanthropist. She is also the founder of MASH, an organisation which brings the world of art, architecture, craft, design, and fashion closer.

She is married to Sanjay Passi, chairman of Pasco Group, a dominant name in Tata Motors-certified dealerships in North India. They have one son named Robin. The three live together in their plush 20,000 sq ft palatial home in New Delhi. See inside pics from the house here.

Reportedly, Shalini got married at the early age of 20. Details of her current age is not available on the internet.

Shalini Passi is a deeply spiritual and religious person. She along with her husband Sanjay, has been linked with a high-profile donation of INR 10 crore for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which oversees Venkateswara Temple, Tirupati in February 2021.