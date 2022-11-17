THIS is what Shubman Gill said about dating Sara Ali Khan!

Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill were pictured at a restaurant together and the photo sparked dating rumours
(Pics courtesy: Sara Ali Khan/ Shubman Gill/ Instagram)
Cricketer Shubman Gill recently appeared on the chat show 'Dil Diyan Gallan,' hosted by Sonam Bajwa, where he had some big confessions to make. When asked who he thinks is the fittest female actor in Bollywood, the cricketer said "Sara." When asked if he is dating the actress, Shubman replied: "May be." Sonam Bajwa then added, "Sara ka sara sach bolo (tell the whole truth)." To this Shubman replied, "Sara da sara sach bol diya. May be, maybe not."
Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill were pictured at a restaurant together and the photo sparked dating rumours.
