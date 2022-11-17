×
Breaking News
Mumbai: This pub in Charkop is operating illegally, reveals BMC investigation
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Portrait of a psychopath
Centre's policies destroyed economy, broke back of farmers: Rahul Gandhi
Supreme Court grants pensionary benefits to 32 women SSC officers of IAF
Mehrauli murder case: Was broken, disturbed when I learnt about it, says Shraddha's friend
Maharashtra government approves 6 per cent hike in DA for MSRTC employees
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > THIS is what Shubman Gill said about dating Sara Ali Khan

THIS is what Shubman Gill said about dating Sara Ali Khan!

Updated on: 17 November,2022 12:30 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill were pictured at a restaurant together and the photo sparked dating rumours

THIS is what Shubman Gill said about dating Sara Ali Khan!

(Pics courtesy: Sara Ali Khan/ Shubman Gill/ Instagram)


Cricketer Shubman Gill recently appeared on the chat show 'Dil Diyan Gallan,' hosted by Sonam Bajwa, where he had some big confessions to make. When asked who he thinks is the fittest female actor in Bollywood, the cricketer said "Sara." When asked if he is dating the actress, Shubman replied: "May be." Sonam Bajwa then added, "Sara ka sara sach bolo (tell the whole truth)." To this Shubman replied, "Sara da sara sach bol diya. May be, maybe not."


Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill were pictured at a restaurant together and the photo sparked dating rumours.



 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preeti Simoes (@preeti_simoes)

Are you looking forward to Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani-starrer Govinda Naam Mera?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
sara ali khan Shubman Gill bollywood bollywood gossips Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK