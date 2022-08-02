THIS is why 'Drishyam' actor Ishita Dutta wants to play a Bengali character

Breaking News
02 August,2022
She will soon be reprising the role of Anju Salgaonkar in Drishyam 2 alongside Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran

Ishita Dutta/Instagram


'Drishyam' actor Ishita Dutta has shared her desire to work in regional cinema. “Regional cinema is making a lot of interesting content and I feel it is the right time for me as an actor to explore every aspect of it. Being a Bengali and since I know the language I would love to explore a Bengali character deeply rooted with the culture, showing the real Bengali side of me to my fans."

During lockdown too, actress Ishita Dutta made sure that she entertained her fans through her funny videos with her husband Vatsal Sheth. Both have been widely watched and have become quite popular for that. On the work front, the actor will soon be reprising the role of Anju Salgaonkar in Drishyam 2 alongside Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran.

ishita dutta bollywood drishyam ajay devgn tabu

