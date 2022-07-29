This viral video of Vineet Kumar Singh helping a Patna vendor is winning hearts

It was only recently while promoting ‘Rangbaaz 3’ in Patna that Vineet Kumar Singh met a local peanut vendor who he interacted with at length

Vineet Kumar Singh/ File Pic

Vineet Kumar Singh first shot to fame as a boxer in 'Mukkabaaz', and then went on to undertake many-layered and nuanced characters through the course of his career; the most recent being 'Rangbaaz’s Haroon Shah Ali Baig aka Saheb. Bringing both power and stature to this grey character, the talented actor has audiences excited with this new avatar and has also been winning the public’s heart with his off-screen persona.

Also Read: Vineet Kumar Singh puts on 10 kilos for 'Rangbaaz 3'

It was only recently while promoting ‘Rangbaaz 3’ in Patna that Vineet Kumar Singh met a local peanut vendor who he interacted with at length. During the course of the conversation, the vendor discussed how the ongoing monsoon had affected his business and the actor immediately surprised him with a warm gesture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prakash Bhardwaj (@prakashbhardwaaj)

Vineet asked the vendor how much it would cost to purchase his entire stock and immediately paid him the entire amount, distributing the peanuts among the local onlookers.

Interestingly, while Singh’s character Saheb in 'Rangbaaz 3' is a gangster, he is equally hated and loved as he finds support from the people who he helps with his success.