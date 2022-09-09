Breaking News
Ganesh Chaturthi: This year's Ganeshotsav feels like a community celebration, says Sharvari Wagh

Updated on: 09 September,2022 07:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Satish Sundaresan

Mid-Day Online met up with Sharvari Wagh on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations for an exclusive interview. She revealed the three wishes that she wanted to ask Lord Ganesha

Ganesh Chaturthi: This year’s Ganeshotsav feels like a community celebration, says Sharvari Wagh

Official Instagram Account of Sharvari Wagh


After having stepped in showbiz with films like ‘The Forgotten Army’, ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, there has been no looking back for Sharvari Wagh. She will soon be seen in ‘Maharaja’. 


Mid-Day Online met up with Sharvari Wagh on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations for an exclusive interview. She revealed the three wishes that she wanted to ask Lord Ganesha.

What, according to you, has been unique about this year’s Ganeshotsav?


This year’s Ganeshotsav feels like a community celebration. Due to the last couple of tough Covid years, we couldn’t celebrate in close proximity. This year, it really feels like the city has come together as a family to celebrate Ganpati Bappa for sailing us through the storms of the pandemic.

Three dishes that you associate with Ganeshotsav festival ?

Ukdiche Modak, Karanji & Masale Bhaat

Which is your most favourite Ganeshotsav song from Bollywood 

Deva Shree Ganesha by Ajay Atul from the movie Agneepath

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi: I was one amongst the privileged to meet Eknath Shinde ji for Ganeshotsav, says Isha Koppikar Narang

Kindly recall your most vivid Ganeshotsav memory during childhood…

For me, Ganeshotsav was all about going to my native place in Maharashtra & celebrating the festival with family & friends. Ever since I was born, have never missed out on going to my native place during Ganeshotsav.

Now that Ganesha Visarjan is here, tell us the three wishes that you want to ask Lord Ganesha?

My three wishes will be that all of us should be blessed with kindness, happiness & good health.

