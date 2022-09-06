Ganeshotsav 2022: 994 idols immersed in Mumbai on 7th day of Ganesh festival

On the seventh day of the Ganesh festival on Tuesday, 758 idols were immersed in the sea till 6 pm

A devotee immerses an idol of Lord Ganesha during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Pic/PTI

As many as 994 idols of Lord Ganesha and goddess Gauri were immersed in the sea and artificial lakes in Mumbai on the seventh day of the festival, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday.

On the seventh day of the Ganesh festival on Tuesday, 758 idols were immersed in the sea till 6 pm. No untoward incident was reported, as per BMC.

According to BMC, of the 758 idols, 716 were of household Ganapati, 20 of Sarvajanik (public) Ganapati and 22 were of goddess Gauri.

As per BMC, of the 236 idols immersed in artificial lakes, 222 were of household Ganapati, six of Sarvajanik Ganpati and eight of goddess Gauri.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's additional commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Tuesday visited and reviewed the immersion arrangements for the Anant Chaturdashi day (September 9), the last day of the ten-day festival, at various sea-fronts in the city.

On the sixth day of the festivities on Monday, devotees immersed the idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Gauri in the sea at various beaches, ponds and artificial lakes.

Meanwhile, till early Tuesday morning, 48,029 idols were immersed, including 41,340 household idols, 429 sarvajanik (public) idols and 6,260 idols of Goddess Gauri, an official told PTI, adding that no untoward incident was reported. A maximum of 15,265 household idols were immersed in artificial lakes.

(With inputs from PTI)

