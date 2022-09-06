‘Mumbai celebrates loudest Ganeshotsav since pandemic’

Awaaz Foundation report on noise levels on the fifth day of visarjan finds the highest levels at the Babulnath corner in Marine Drive

A Ganesh idol being taken for visarjan on Monday in Dahisar. Pic/Satej Shinde

On the fifth immersion day of Ganeshotsav on Sunday, noise pollution activists found that after two years of relatively low levels, the use of drums, loudspeakers, and banjos had increased noise levels. Sumaira Abdulali, convenor of Awaaz Foundation, stated that the combination of drums and banjos caused the maximum noise, and the highest levels on day five were recorded at the Babulnath corner in Marine Drive at 115.6 dB (decibels), followed by Bandra with 112.1 dB.

The third highest noise was recorded when a metal cylinder was beaten by a metal hammer at 109.4 dB at Linking Road, Abdulali noted. A report on the noise levels by Awaaz Foundation further revealed that on Sunday, the lowest noise levels were recorded at Juhu beach at 73.1 dB, and opposite SNDT University in Juhu at 78 dB as there were no loudspeakers at these spots.

‘Combination of instruments’

“The processions used drums, metal cylinders and banjos, which combined to create higher noise levels than during the fifth day of Ganpati visarjan of 2019. Since noise is measured on a logarithmic scale, the decibel level of 115.6 measured this year is significantly higher than the 111.5 dB measured in 2019. Even as we await the rest of the visarjan days, people have complained to me of high noise levels all over Mumbai this year,” Abdulali told mid-day.

“After two years of quieter celebrations due to the pandemic, we have now returned to how it used to be, or have even surpassed the noise levels of 2019. We will now look at the noise levels on the tenth immersion day (Anant Chaturdashi),” said Abdulali.

Also read: Mumbai’s oldest Ganpati pandal celebrates its 130th anniversary, see pics

During Ganesh Chaturthi 2020, it was found the decibel levels were the lowest than those recorded in the past 17 years. The highest levels of noise recorded was 100.7 dB, as loud as a motorcycle, from a procession at Worli Dairy in south Mumbai, the Awaaz Foundation said in its report in 2020. “Amid the pandemic, however, processions across Mumbai were quieter in 2020 and 2021 than the noise levels measured during the entire festival in 2019 and before that,” said Abdulali. The highest noise level over the past two decades was recorded during the 2015 Ganeshotsav with 123.7 dB, followed by 123.2 in the year 2013.

‘Quietest in 2020’

“Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 was the quietest ever recorded since 2003 (the year Awaaz foundation started recording noise levels). In 2020 and 2021 there were no crowds in most places that are otherwise jam-packed during this time of the year. Almost no loudspeakers or other noisy instruments were seen in 2020 and were used even less in 2021. Increased number of artificial immersion spots and guidelines by the state and BMC, and appeals to keep the celebrations low key helped to a large extent,” said Abdulali.

Abdulali added, “The pandemic taught us very important lessons. So many things that we thought were essential, we actually learnt to do away with and found we can still live happily. One of them is noisy processions during various festivities. In the past three to four years, the level of noise during festivals has been going down. I feel there has been an increase in awareness about noise among youths.”

Health hazards from noise pollution

According to the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, residential areas should have a maximum noise level of 55 dB during the day and 45 dB during the night. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), noise levels less than 70 dB are not damaging, regardless of how long or consistent the exposure is. But exposure for more than 8 hours to constant noise beyond 85 dB may be hazardous. Continuous noise in the range of 100 dB-110 dB can result in sensorineural hearing loss.

Noise levels recorded on Sunday

Highest levels

Linking Road

7.35 pm - 109.4 dB

7.45 pm - 101 dB

Opposite Asha Parekh Hospital, Juhu

8.20 pm - 108.8 dB

Khira Nagar, SV Road

8.47 pm - 111 dB



Near Atria Mall in Worli

9.10 pm - 105.0 dB



Corner of Marine Drive

9.20 pm - 115.6 dB



Mahim

10.32 pm - 109.2 dB



Lucky Junction at Bandra West

10.38 pm - 112.1 dB



Lowest levels

Opp SNDT University, Juhu

7.50 pm - 78 dB



Juhu Beach

7.57 pm - 73 dB



Girgaon Chowpatty immersion point

9.15 on - 82 dB



Shivaji Park immersion point

10.20 pm - 82.5 dB

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal