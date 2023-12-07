Throwback Thursday: When Ranbir Kapoor spoke about avoiding misogyny in films, netizens feel he did not understand meaning of the term

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Throwback Thursday: When Ranbir Kapoor addressed misogyny in films, netizens say he did not know its meaning

Ranbir Kapoor has hit it out of the park with his performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's recently released film 'Animal'. The actor plays a violent man in the film who sets out to hunt down the people responsible behind the attempted murder of his father, essayed by Anil Kapoor. The film is heavy on violence and gore. While some are praising the filmmaker and the team for the film some are bashing the movie for its politics and misogyny. Due to the polarised reactions to the film, an active discussion and debate is taking place on social media. Amid this, an old video of Ranbir Kapoor talking bout misogyny in films has surfaced.

Earlier this year, Ranbir Kapoor was seen in the film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' directed by Luv Ranjan. The director who has made films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is also known for having misogynistic elements in his films. In an old interview with Film Companion, when Ranbir Kapoor was asked about working with a director whose film who is known for displaying misogyny in his films, the actor first asked for the correct pronunciation of the word before giving his view on the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Be+ (@pinnackle_of_the_internet_corn)

"I am working with a director who, according to you, has made a misogynistic film. But I am quite conscious with the kind of parts I do. It’s not a part where it’s belittling society, belittling something which I feel is unfair. I wouldn’t do it. Because understanding the position I am in, I have to be conscious. I have to be aware, that I have to represent a certain value system that I want to express. So film with Luv Ranjan is not that, that you talk about,” he had said.

Soon after the release of 'Animal', this clip of Ranbir went viral with several netizens calling him hypocrite. Meanwhile, some said that the actor did not know the meaning of the term misogyny.

"He should have asked for meaning instead of pronunciation of the word," wrote a netizen.

"When he did things with value system the audience didn't watch it.....n number of films flopped don't make me count them.....now when he ditched the value system and surrendered to the director the same people are behind him," wrote another.

Another user wrote, "Khud ki hi baatein galat saabit kar di Animal me".