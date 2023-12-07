Breaking News
Mumbai: Borivli residents want polluting cement plant to go
Siddhivinayak racket: FIR against 3, trust promises hassle-free darshan for devotees
Mumbai: Vikhroli’s east-west bridge nears completion
Mumbai: Water tank collapse forces evacuation of 75 families!
Mumbai: Three DN Nagar cops booked for abetting suicide by Firozabad police
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Animal Box Office Ranbir Kapoor starrer nearing Rs 500 crore mark

Animal Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer nearing Rs 500 crore-mark

Updated on: 07 December,2023 06:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Animal Box Office: While it is running successfully in theatres, a section of critics and viewers have slammed "Animal", calling it misogynistic and graphically violent

Animal Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer nearing Rs 500 crore-mark

Ranbir Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Animal Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer nearing Rs 500 crore-mark
x
00:00

Action drama film 'Animal' has earned Rs 481 crore gross at the worldwide box office within five days of the release, the makers said on Wednesday. Fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film released on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Production house T-Series shared the collection update of "Animal" on X.


"He is the Box Office #Animal #AnimalHuntBegins," the banner captioned the post which read that the film had smashed "box office records 5-day worldwide gross" by earning Rs 481 crore. While it is running successfully in theatres, a section of critics and viewers have slammed "Animal", calling it misogynistic and graphically violent.


The pan-India movie, which was given A certificate by the CBFC ahead of its release, also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra. "Animal" showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ranbir kapoor Animal bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK