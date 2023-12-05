Breaking News
Updated on: 05 December,2023 05:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

While Animal runs riot at box office, leads Ranbir and Rashmika reunite to shoot for soft drink commercial in Vile Parle studio

Ranbir Kapoor with Rashmika Mandanna

Even as Animal takes the box office by storm, it’s work as usual for lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Three days after the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial venture that presented their fresh jodi on screen, the duo reported for the shoot of a cola commercial at a studio in Vile Parle on Monday. The commercial, cashing in on the film’s hype, is centred on the palpable chemistry between the two leads.


A source tells mid-day, “The shoot started at 12 noon, with the actors having arrived on set about an hour earlier for hair and make-up. Since Animal is doing so well, they were in good cheer. What followed was an eight-hour shoot.”


Meanwhile, Animal, despite getting mixed to negative reviews from critics, has emerged as one of the most successful Indian films of the year. The action drama—also starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri— crossed the R200-crore mark over the opening weekend, with its Hindi version reportedly registering a domestic collection of R176.5 crore. The source adds, “After the smashing success of Animal, Ranbir and Rashmika are a hit on-screen pair. Going ahead, one expects more films to be announced with them.”


