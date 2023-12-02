Animal: Turns out the frenzy has now reached SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya and superstar Nani who have now shared their review on the movie and hailed the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial

In Pic: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna

Listen to this article Animal: SS Rajamouli's son and Nani praise Ranbir Kapoor starrer, latter calls it 'International' x 00:00

Whether the audience members like it or not, Animal has become the hottest topic of discussion for its bold content across the country with its release. After hitting theatres yesterday and witnessing a huge footfall, the movie has become an integral part of mainstream conversation. Turns out the frenzy has now reached SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya and superstar Nani who have now shared their review on the movie and hailed the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial.

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and more. The movie that is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, famous for Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, and has been appreciated by a fair number of people. Now SS Karthikeya in his latest tweet has praised the same. He said how the mass superstar Ranbir Kapoor was born and also expressed how it took him a lot of time to come out of the trance.

“Ranbir Kapoor... THE MASS SUPERSTAR in you has been born with #ANIMAL. The performance will be cherished for a lifetime. @iamRashmika best till date. Loved the confrontation scene in the second half. Terrifically potrayed. @imvangasandeep, only you could imagine such sequences. Took time to come out of that trance,” SS Rajamouli’s son wrote.

As for Nani, the superstar shared his post at 2:00 am early morning leaving fans excited. He called Sandeep Reddy Vanga a mad genius and said Animal is international standards. “Animal is INTERNATIONAL. @imvangasandeep is a mad genius. Ranbir, @iamRashmika and the rest of cast and crew, take a bow,” Nani wrote.

Animal earned 54.75 crores on day one in the domestic market and is gearing up for a very illustrious first weekend. The movie clashed with Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur. However, the Vicky Kaushal starrer has not managed to make a dent as expected at the Box Office. Stay tuned to Midday.com for more.