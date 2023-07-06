Throwback Thursday: When Salman Khan said why Ranveer Singh deserves to be in the industry

Throwback Thursday: On Ranveer Singh's birthday, we revisit the time when Salman Khan praised the actor for his dedication and fashion

Ranveer Singh is a ball of energy. Apart from his acting skills, the actor is also known to light up any place with his presence. While he has been validated for his performance with awards and praises by colleagues, it must be a different feeling to be praised by superstar Salman Khan on national television. Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstar of the country and has been on the top of his game for decades.

During Bigg Boss 16 last year, Ranveer Singh appeared on the show as a guest. The reality show is hosted by Salman Khan. During his appearance on the show, Ranveer was on the receiving end of praise from Khan for his fashion sense and his passion for films. “One cannot be diplomatic or lie about it. Ranveer is the only star whose fashion sense nobody can follow, even if they want to. It is the man who carries the clothes, and he is fantastic,” said Salman.

Salman Khan went on to praise Ranveer Singh's passion and dedication for the craft. He knows my films and dialogues more than me. Not just me; he knows Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Aamir (Khan) and Shah Rukh’s too. He deserves to be in this industry because he is the biggest fan of films,” said Salman.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' opposite Alia Bhatt. The trailer of the film which was released recently garnered positive response. The film narrates the story of a flamboyant Punjabi boy falling in love with a sophisticated Bengali girl and their journey of convincing their culturally different families to approve their union. The film which also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan will hit the theatres on July 28.

Ranveer Singh started his career with the film 'Band Baaja Baaraat' opposite Anushka Sharma in 2010. The Yash Raj Films put him in the spotlight and there was no looking back for the actor. In his career spanning over 10 years, Singh has delivered brilliant performance in films like 'Ram Leela', Padmaavat', '83', 'Lootera', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Simmba', among others.