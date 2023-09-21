Throwback Thursday: Simi Garewal shared an old picture with Zeenat Aman and ex-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi

Listen to this article Throwback Thursday: When Simi Garewal and Zeenat Aman attended film stars vs MPs cricket match with ex-PM Indira Gandhi x 00:00

Simi Garewal gave a pleasant surprise to netizens by sharing a throwback picture on X (formerly known as Twitter). On September 18, the veteran actress walked down memory lane and dug out a rare picture from the archives.

Simi shared a picture of herself and Zeenat Aman with the late former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. It was clicked during a special film stars vs MPs cricket match. The actress captioned her post, "Throwback! A film stars vs MPs cricket match in Delhi in the presence of #IndiraGandhi. Precious memorabilia. Which year.. & who won.. no idea. Does anyone know?"

Throwback! A film stars vs MPs cricket match in Delhi in the presence of #IndiraGandhi. Precious memorabilia. Which year.. & who won.. no idea 🫢. Does anyone know? pic.twitter.com/Rla53upEKF — Simi_Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) September 18, 2023

In the black and white picture, Mrs Gandhi was seen wearing a saree and sunglasses for the match. Simi looked elegant in her signature white outfit. Zeenat was sitting in between them. She sported her shoulder-length hair and wore a ruffled collar shirt.

Simi often shared throwback pictures on her Instagram and X. On September 17, she posted a picture from her old photoshoot and wrote, "REWIND! To 1973!!

This photo was published in Vogue UK. Part of the publicity for "Siddhartha". Herb Schmitz was a superb photographer. He made me feeeel ooooh.. like 10 million bucks!!"

Sharing a clip from an old event with Priyanka, Simi wrote, "INDIA'S MOST DESIRABLE! Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Her Dad's dream for her was that she should become an international singer. She exceeded it by becoming a super global star! But seriously, with that voice don't you think Priyanka and Nick should cut a duet? I think it would ROCK!!"

Not just Simi, Zeenat has been actively sharing interesting anecdotes from film sets on Instagram at regular intervals. Her last post was about Shashi Kapoor. Her caption read, "Few people know of the drama that went on behind the scenes though. My director Rajji was an aesthete to the core, and was known for working with some of the most beautiful performers from the south - the likes of Vyjayanthimala and Padmini. He also had a taste for classical dance, and had conceptualised this entire song with that in mind. But this was my first film under the RK banner, and I was not a classical dancer by any stretch of the imagination. When Rajji narrated the sequence to me, I burst into a flood of tears! I was convinced I would make a fool of myself and sink the entire film. Through hiccups and sobs I explained my predicament to him. Rajji laughed. “What will I do with you convent girls and your two left feet?” he exclaimed.”

The actress later continued and shared that Raj Kapoor helped her, “He did do something of course. He instructed legendary choreographer Sohanlal to teach me mudras but not any complicated choreography. Simultaneously, genius costume designer Bhanu Athaiya created a range of sensational outfits, and art director A. Rangaraj mounted a stunning set. And thus, the SSS team created a wonderland. I highly recommend that you find the video on YouTube and give it a watch. It’s a visual delight, and I would love to hear your thoughts on it."