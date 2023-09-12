Zeenat Aman dropped a picture of herself with Shashi Kapoor, from the sets of Satyam Shivam Sundaram

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Zeenat Aman recalls doubting herself before shooting song ‘Chanchal Sheetal’, says, 'Rajji (Raj Kapoor) laughed' x 00:00

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman frequently shares interesting stories from her shooting days. In yet another exciting post, Zeenat dropped a picture of herself with Shashi Kapoor, from the sets of Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

The picture is from the time when the two stars were shooting for the iconic song ‘Chanchal Sheetal Nirmal Komal’. While posting the picture, she referred to the time when she got anxious and doubted herself. The actress wrote, “Shashi ji and I in a still from the song Chanchal Sheetal Nirmal Komal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giant mushrooms, pink clouds, bellowing smoke, enormous flowers, sexy outfits, otherworldly props…this fantasy song sequence from Satyam Shivam Sundaram went the whole nine yards. I’d go as far as to call it something of a psychedelic trip!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

Few people know of the drama that went on behind the scenes though. My director Rajji was an aesthete to the core, and was known for working with some of the most beautiful performers from the south - the likes of Vyjayanthimala and Padmini. He also had a taste for classical dance, and had conceptualised this entire song with that in mind.

But this was my first film under the RK banner, and I was not a classical dancer by any stretch of the imagination. When Rajji narrated the sequence to me, I burst into a flood of tears! I was convinced I would make a fool of myself and sink the entire film. Through hiccups and sobs I explained my predicament to him. Rajji laughed. “What will I do with you convent girls and your two left feet?” he exclaimed.”

The actress later continued and shared that Raj Kapoor helped her, “He did do something of course. He instructed legendary choreographer Sohanlal to teach me mudras but not any complicated choreography. Simultaneously, genius costume designer Bhanu Athaiya created a range of sensational outfits, and art director A. Rangaraj mounted a stunning set. And thus, the SSS team created a wonderland.

I highly recommend that you find the video on YouTube and give it a watch. It’s a visual delight, and I would love to hear your thoughts on it.”

For the unversed, Zeenat Aman began her acting career with the 1970 film 'The Evil Within' starring Dev Anand. The actress has given many hits throughout her acting career and with her recent Instagram debut, she keeps everyone engaged and entertained.