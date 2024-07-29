We spotted Tiger Shroff, Ahan Shetty, and Jim Sarbh getting ready for football, Varun Dhawan wears pink track pants while heading to the gym

Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Up and about: All work & no play makes Jack a dull boy x 00:00

All work & no play makes Jack a dull boy

ADVERTISEMENT

Even stars understand the importance of having a work-life balance. We spotted Tiger Shroff, Ahan Shetty and Jim Sarbh getting ready for football

That’s my swag

Only Varun Dhawan can carry off pink track pants while heading to the gym

Day is made

Sanya Malhotra’s bright smile is enough to cheer anyone up on a gloomy day

Blue carpet ready

Dressed in a strapless floral print high-low dress, Aditi Rao Hydari looked almost perfect. Tying her hair in a topknot would have completed the look. We loved seeing Babil go bold in a black ensemble at an awards gala

Just in

Up, up and away: Khushi Kapoor; Keeping it cool: Kritika Kamra; Simply classic: Neelam Kothari Soni; When comfort is king: Shamita Shetty