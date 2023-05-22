Tiger took to his Instagram handle on Saturday to share a video clip from one of his movies where can be seen doing some kick-ass action sequences

Tiger Shroff

Listen to this article Tiger Shroff expresses gratitude towards stunt artists while sharing an intense action sequence x 00:00

The actor Tiger Shroff is one of the best performers when it comes to action sequences. Alongside all of the hard work he does, the 'Heropanti' actor credits stunt artists who are so passionate to fight and give their 100 per cent to a scene.

Tiger took to his Instagram handle on Saturday to share a video clip from one of his movies where can be seen doing some kick-ass action sequences. The actor captioned the clip with a beautiful note to express gratitude towards the stunt artist with whom she had worked to deliver such power-packed shots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

The caption read, "These fighters were some of the scariest and nicest people I've ever faced...i rem them screaming at me"hit meee!!" Before every take just to make the shot convincing...most of us were in the hospital after pack up everyday...especially the last guy who I kicked through the table. I know if it were me on the receiving end...i wouldnt recover that well. Only respect for these artists."

Tiger Shroff is undoubtedly one of the biggest action heroes of Bollywood. He is one unique action star who enjoys a huge fan base all across the globe. He impressed the audiences and won them over with his action, stunts, and good looks right from his debut, Heropanti, starting to own this space.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for his upcoming action thriller ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in the UK along with the entire film team. Also gearing up for an interesting lineup of films including ‘Ganapath’, amongst many others unannounced.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff reaches on the sets of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in roller skates