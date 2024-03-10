Tiger Shroff shares hilarious swimming race video with 'Bade' Akshay, fans react

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-stars Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar participated in a swimming race, where Tiger settled his score by winning

Picture Courtesy/Tiger Shroff's Instagram account

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are actively promoting their upcoming film, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.' The two have been sharing entertaining moments on social media, including funny behind-the-scenes clips and lively dance challenges.

Tiger on Saturday shared a hilarious video on Instagram, featuring a swimming race with Akshay.

In the video, as Akshay starts swimming, Tiger takes a shortcut by sprinting through the other side of pool. Tiger captioned the clip, "Hisaab barabar bade," to which Akshay Kumar replied, "Hisaab barabar nahi Chote, hisaab yunhi chalta."

Have a look at Akshay and Tiger's fun banter:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

The particular video left netizens in splits. One of the users wrote, "SANGAT KA ASAR AA GAYA TIGER SIR PE." Another user commented, "Hahahhahaa...this is so funny." Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant roles.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's official teaser which received a good response from the fans. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ajay Devgn's period sports drama film 'Maidaan'.

