Tiigers of Kolkata triumph in ISPL 2024: Saif Ali Khan and Taimur celebrate victory in style

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's team, the Tigers of Kolkata, have won the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2024

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's team, the Tigers of Kolkata, have won the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2024. Saif and his son Taimur attended the match at Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane on Friday, looking great as they wore matching team jerseys.

Expressing his excitement about the victory of the team, Saif said, "I'm very happy to have seen such a good game of cricket. The atmosphere was amazing, but what I'm most impressed about is that the standard of cricket was high, and that's key. The kind of shots that were played, bowling, and fielding were top-class. I think this is going to be interesting to watch in the future. The boys were just amazing, and it's just sinking in. The Bombay team played very well, but I'm very pleased we won."

Kareena took to her Instagram handle to share the picture of Saif and Taimur and wrote in the caption, "Our team @tiigersofkolkata have roared their way to victory...What an outstanding performance. Seizing the first-ever Indian street premiere league championship @ispl_t10..Hats off to our entire team..#Street2stadium #NewT10Era #EvoluT10n #isplt10 #ZindagiBadalLo #DikhaApnaGame #TigersOfKolkata @sachintendulkar @ravishastriofficial @amol_kale76 @surajsamat @advocateashishshelar @aksha_kamboj."

The Tigers of Kolkata, owned by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, lifted the inaugural Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) - T10 tennis ball tournament title after they outplayed Majhi Mumbai by 10 wickets in the summit clash in front of a capacity crowd at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium on Friday.

Notably, the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), a pioneering tennis ball T10 cricket tournament, was announced in January.

ISPL promised an enthralling display of cricket brilliance, featuring six competitive teams: Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir).

