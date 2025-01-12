Veteran actor Tiku Talsania suffered a brain stroke on Saturday and was being treated at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. His daughter Shikha Talsania shared a health update

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania’s daughter and actor Shikha Talsania has shared a health update on her father, who suffered a brain stroke on Saturday and was being treated at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Shikha shared a note on her Instagram stories calling it an emotional time for the family. However, she assured everyone that Tiku is doing much better now.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shikha wrote, "Thank for all your you prayers and concern. It's been an emotional time for all of us but we are happy to share that Dad is doing much better now and is recuperating well. We are grateful to the Doctors and Staff at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for everything that they have done and to his fans for all the love that's come our way in abundance."

Earlier, Rashami Desai told ANI that Tiku Talsania is under the observation of doctors. "I met Tiku sir last night. I was so happy to meet him. Unfortunately, a couple of hours after our meeting, I got to know that he suffered a brain stroke and was taken to hospital. I pray for his speedy recovery," Rashami said.

Tiku Talsania’s film journey

Tiku Talsania is best known for his comic roles in films like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Ishq, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Andaz Apna Apna, Hungama, and Dhamaal among others. He also had a remarkable non-comic part in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Devdas. He was last seen in the film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.

The film follows the journey of Vicky (RajKummar) and Vidya (Triptii), as they, along with their family, go all out to recover their missing "suhagraat CD" in the scenic town of Rishikesh. With help from Mallika Sherawat and the rest of the family, the couple leaves no stone unturned, from appealing to the police and family elders to even venturing into graveyards at night.

Tiku's daughter Shikha Talsania is also an actor. She has worked in films such as Veere Di Wedding, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and Wake Up Sid.