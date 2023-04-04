Breaking News
Tillotama Shome: Good actors needed and seen today

Updated on: 04 April,2023 07:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Tillotama, who will be seen in Tooth Pari, credits OTT boom for giving platform to gifted actors, writers

Tillotama Shome: Good actors needed and seen today

Tillotama Shome


She has always been a fine actor, but it’s only now that Tillotama Shome is enjoying her moment in the spotlight, courtesy her performances in the second season of Delhi Crime, and The Night Manager. Her next is another web series, Tooth Pari: When Love Bites. Slowly becoming a frequent face in the web world, Shome credits the OTT revolution for discovering actors who were overlooked in the past.


“You might be extremely talented, but unless you get work, how will people know about your talent? Today, actors from corners of the country are entering the industry. They are needed because there is diversity among writers, giving birth to distinct stories. Actors whom we didn’t recognise earlier, are getting noticed now when they appear in web series. Good actors are not only needed today, but also seen,” she says, pleased with the turn of events. 



Glad as she is that actors are being celebrated, Shome notes that the unsung heroes are the writers. She makes a case for them, stating, “We need to pay our writers [better] and give them time to write. If they don’t write, actors can do nothing. They should be given the freedom to tell the stories that only they can.”


