Tillotama Shome’s film to premiere in Berlin

Tillotama Shome in Shadowbox

Tillotama Shome’s Bengali drama, Shadowbox (Baksho Bondi), has been selected for the prestigious 75th Berlin International Film Festival. The film, directed by Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi, will compete in the newly introduced Perspectives section.

The makers recently unveiled the movie’s teaser. Starring Shome as Maya, Shadowbox shares the powerful tale of a woman who juggles multiple jobs while caring for her teenage son and her husband, a retired soldier battling PTSD. When he vanishes under mysterious circumstances, Maya is thrust into a fight for survival that challenges her strength, love, and resilience.

Talking about the film, debutant director Das said, “In Shadowbox, we wanted to explore the invisible battles fought every day within families—the quiet endurance of women, the stigma around mental health, and the ways in which survival is negotiated in an unforgiving world. The protagonist’s journey is a reflection of countless women who fight to keep their families together despite the odds stacked against them. We hope the film not only sheds light on these struggles, but also sparks conversations about resilience and the silent strength of women.”

Sahi added, “We wanted to create a cinematic experience that doesn’t just tell a story, but also immerses the audience in it.”

