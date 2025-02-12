Breaking News
Maharashtra cabinet approves amendments to SDMA
39-year-old security personnel succumbs to injuries in Naxal encounter
NCW summons Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina and others
Kumbh Mela: Rlys to run Special Trains on Hubbali-Varanasi, Bidar-Danapur routes
Man involved in 50 cases of house-breaking, theft held in Thane
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Tillotama Shomes film to premiere in Berlin

Tillotama Shome’s film to premiere in Berlin

Updated on: 12 February,2025 07:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Sahi added, “We wanted to create a cinematic experience that doesn’t just tell a story, but also immerses the audience in it”

Tillotama Shome’s film to premiere in Berlin

Tillotama Shome in Shadowbox

Listen to this article
Tillotama Shome’s film to premiere in Berlin
x
00:00

Tillotama Shome’s Bengali drama, Shadowbox (Baksho Bondi), has been selected for the prestigious 75th Berlin International Film Festival. The film, directed by Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi, will compete in the newly introduced Perspectives section.


The makers recently unveiled the movie’s teaser. Starring Shome as Maya, Shadowbox shares the powerful tale of a woman who juggles multiple jobs while caring for her teenage son and her husband, a retired soldier battling PTSD. When he vanishes under mysterious circumstances, Maya is thrust into a fight for survival that challenges her strength, love, and resilience.


Talking about the film, debutant director Das said, “In Shadowbox, we wanted to explore the invisible battles fought every day within families—the quiet endurance of women, the stigma around mental health, and the ways in which survival is negotiated in an unforgiving world. The protagonist’s journey is a reflection of countless women who fight to keep their families together despite the odds stacked against them. We hope the film not only sheds light on these struggles, but also sparks conversations about resilience and the silent strength of women.” 


Sahi added, “We wanted to create a cinematic experience that doesn’t just tell a story, but also immerses the audience in it.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tillotama shome bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK