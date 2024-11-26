From 'Who's Kishore Kumar?' to lipstick rules, Alia & Ranbir's comments often backfire! Here are 5 times their words made headlines—and memes!

In Pic: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (Instagram)

It was very recently that Ranbir Kapoor made a statement about his wife, Alia Bhatt, which didn't sit well with netizens. Time and again, the couple has made statements about one another that have caused nothing but trolling for them. After his recent comment regarding Alia being unaware of who Kishore Kumar is, several social media users have suggested that they should stop talking about each other altogether. Here are 5 instances where Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made comments about each other that invited trolls and controversy.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Kishore Kumar comment

Ranbir Kapoor addressed a conference at IFFI 2024, where he revealed something that left many people shocked. The actor shared that the first time he met his now-wife Alia Bhatt, she asked him, "Who is Kishore Kumar?"

"I remember the first time I met Alia, she asked me, ‘Who’s Kishore Kumar?’ It’s just a circle of life; people are forgotten. It’s important we remember our roots," he added. This statement invited significant trolling for the couple. While some criticized Alia Bhatt for being unaware, others called out Ranbir for disrespecting Alia in public.

Alia’s ‘wipe it off’ comment

In another incident, Alia Bhatt’s comment subjected Ranbir Kapoor to severe trolling. During an interview with Vogue, Alia Bhatt applied lipstick but almost wiped it off, saying, “Because one thing my husband… when he wasn’t my husband but was my boyfriend… he would be like, ‘Wipe that off, wipe that off,’ because he loves the natural colour of my lips.” This led to people labelling Ranbir Kapoor as a walking 'red flag.'

Don’t raise your voice

Earlier, Alia and Ranbir faced a similar backlash when the actress revealed that Ranbir Kapoor doesn't like it when she raises her voice during a discussion. "I have to try very hard to control my anger because my husband does not like it when my voice goes above this decibel. He thinks it’s not fair, and it’s important to be kind even when you are unhappy," she told Vice.

The pregnancy comment

It seems Ranbir Kapoor has often been subjected to trolls more than Alia. During Alia Bhatt's pregnancy, the couple was promoting Brahmastra. In a live session, Ranbir humorously called Alia 'fat,' which caused significant backlash on social media.

During the live session, when Ayan asked the couple why they weren’t promoting the film everywhere, Alia replied, "We will promote the film, and we will be everywhere, but if the question you are asking is why we are not phailod everywhere, right now our focus is…" Ranbir interrupted her, and while looking at Alia's baby bump, quipped, "Well, I can say somebody has phailod." This comment was heavily criticized online.

‘Jai karna aata hai’

Another incident occurred when Alia appeared on Koffee with Karan alongside Kareena Kapoor. She revealed that every time she performed a ritual with her husband Ranbir, he would jokingly ask her, "Jai karna aata hai?"

This was yet another comment by the couple that invited a barrage of trolls.