'To the Ultimate Queen': Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others wish Kareena Kapoor on her birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 43 today. The actress has been flooded with wishes by members of the film industry and her family

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo turned 43 today. The actress has been showered with love by fans, colleagues, friends and family on social media. She ringed in her birthday at the pataudi palace with her family. Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to give a glimpse into kareena's midnight birthday celebration.

Karisma shared a picture of Kareena cutting her birthday cake.

She also gave a close-up of the birthday cake, which read, "Our Jaane Jaan Happy Birthday."

In the next pictures, Kareena and Karisma were seen posing in their beautiful outfits. Birthday girl Kareena dressed in a stunning mustard yellow embroidered kaftan that she teamed up with matching trousers.



Karisma also took to her Instagram feed to share a childhood picture with her sister and wrote, "Always by ur side cos ur simply the best love you mostest. Happy birthday sister."

Kareena's sister-in-law and actress Soha Ali Khan also took to social media to wish her with unseen family pictures. "Happy birthday bebo bhabi! May you continue to light the way as an inspiration to so many - and may you truly enjoy this birthday and year as one filled with love, good health, family, work, holidays and celebration!! You deserve it missing you but see you soon! @kareenakapoorkhan".

Saba Patudi, sister of Saif Ali Khan, also took to her Instagram stories to share a collage of her pictures with Kareena.

Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram stories to wish her sister-in-law.

On the work front, Kareena's debut OTT film will be released on Netflix today. The film titled Jaane Jaan is a mystery thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh and co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

At the film's trailer launch, Kareena said, "I am more nervous than I was 20 years ago for the first time. People would be watching me so closely on their phones and TV screens. We have all worked hard. Sujoy has made a fantastic film. We have been trying to work together for over a decade."