Karisma Kapoor shares pictures from 'Jaane Jaan' Kareena Kapoor's birthday celebration at Pataudi Palace

Kareena Kapoor Birthday 2023: Karisma Kapoor posted pictures from her 'Jaane Jaan''s birthday bash at the Pataudi Palace

Pic/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan is at the Pataudi Palace for her birthday Karisma Kapoor attended her birthday bash She shared pictures from her sister`s intimate birthday party

Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her birthday today. The actress is on vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. They're staying at their Pataudi palace. On the special occasion, her sister, Karisma Kapoor, travelled to the ancestral bungalow near Delhi.

Karisma shared pictures from 'Jaane Jaan' Kareena's intimate and low-key birthday celebration at the Pataudi Palace. She shared a picture of a delicious-looking cake that read, "Our Jaane Jaan Happy Birthday."

Karisma shared a picture of Kareena blowing candles and cutting the cake. Her caption read, "Happy Birthday to my lifeline."

Kareena wore an embroidered yellow kaftan with matching pants. She completed her look with kohl-rimmed eyes, and statement earrings and her hair was tied in a neat ponytail. The actress wore jootis with her outfit.

Karisma was dressed in a comfortable yet stylish white kurta and wife-legged pyjama. She wore sneakers with her outfit.

On Kareena's birthday today, her first OTT project, titled Jaane Jaan, released on Netflix. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. It is based on the Japanese novel titled The Devotion of Suspect X.

At the film's trailer launch, Kareena said, "I am more nervous than I was 20 years ago for the first time. People would be watching me so closely on their phones and TV screens. We have all worked hard. Sujoy has made a fantastic film. We have been trying to work together for over a decade."

The actress, who completed 22 years in the film industry, has ventured into production with Hansal Mehta's upcoming thriller, The Buckingham Murders. It will premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival. Sharing the announcement on September 1, Kareena wrote, "'The Buckingham Murders’ a journey that @hansalmehta, @ektarkapoor and I took is premiering at the 67th BFI London Film Festival. It is an atmospheric thriller, that explores themes of loss, closure and the immigrant experience. What makes this moment even more special is that it’s one of the three films from India that made it to the festival! If you happen to be in the UK, we hope you can watch it, it's being shown at the Curzon Mayfair on 14th and 15th October."