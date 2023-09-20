Kareena Kapoor Birthday 2023: From Refugee to Jab We Met, Bebo's award-winning performances

On her birthday, let's look at Kareena Kapoor's performances that earned her awards

Kareena Kapoor Birthday 2023: Bebo made her acting debut in the Bollywood film 'Refugee' in 2000, and since then, she has established herself as one of the leading actresses in the Indian film industry. She has appeared in a wide range of films spanning various genres and has garnered critical acclaim for her performances in movies like 'Jab We Met,' 'Omkara,' and many others.

She is known for her versatile acting skills, charisma, and her ability to portray a wide range of characters. Kareena Kapoor has received several awards and nominations for her work in the Indian film industry and remains a prominent figure in Bollywood. On her birthday, let's look at her performances that earned her awards.

Refugee

Kareena Kapoor made her acting debut in the Bollywood film 'Refugee,' which was released in the year 2000. She played the lead role of Nazneen Ahmed, a Bangladeshi girl who, along with her family, seeks refuge in India during the India-Pakistan partition of 1947. The film also starred Abhishek Bachchan, who made his debut alongside Kareena Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor's performance in the film was highly appreciated, and she also won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for this film.

Chameli

Kareena Kapoor played the role of Chameli in the 2003 Bollywood film with the same name. The movie was directed by Sudhir Mishra and showcased Kareena Kapoor in a bold and unconventional role as a street prostitute named Chameli. Her performance in the film was widely appreciated. 'Chameli' is considered one of Kareena Kapoor's standout performances in her career. The actress received a Filmfare Special Award for this film.

Jab We Met

In 'Jab We Met,' Kareena Kapoor delivers a standout performance as Geet, a vivacious and free-spirited young woman who embarks on a transformative journey alongside Shahid Kapoor's character. Her portrayal is a delightful blend of infectious energy, charisma, and vulnerability, making Geet an unforgettable character in the realm of Bollywood rom-com. Kareena bagged a Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Geet.

3 Idiots

In '3 Idiots,' Kareena Kapoor plays the role of Pia Sahastrabuddhe, an intelligent and compassionate medical student. Her character serves as a crucial link between the film's protagonist, played by Aamir Khan, and his friends, adding depth and heart to the narrative. Kareena's performance beautifully captures Pia's warmth and determination, contributing to the film's success. She won an IIFA award in the category of Best Actress for this role.

Omkara

In 'Omkara,' Kareena Kapoor takes on the challenging role of Dolly Mishra. The actress won a Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics) for her role. Her portrayal of a conflicted and tormented woman trapped in a web of jealousy and betrayal is both haunting and compelling. Kareena's nuanced acting in this gritty adaptation showcases her versatility and solidifies her status as one of Bollywood's most talented actresses.





