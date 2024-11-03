Breaking News
Tom Hanks REACTS to Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', a remake of 'Forrest Gump': 'Look at the...'

Updated on: 03 November,2024 09:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
When Tom Hanks was asked if he had watched Aamir Khan's ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, a remake of his 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', the actor stated that he did and called it “extraordinary”

Tom Hanks reacts to Laal Singh Chaddha Pic/AFP, X

Hollywood actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks, who is currently on a promotional spree for his film ‘Here’, shared his take on Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, a remake of his 1994 film 'Forrest Gump'. In an interview with Zoom, Hanks shared positive words for the film, which tanked at the box office in India. 


Tom Hanks reacts to ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’


When Tom Hanks was asked if he had watched ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, the actor stated that he did and called it “extraordinary”. “I think it’s a testament to how film grows on film. I think all of us have seen movies that have been incorporated into the rest of our creative process, sometimes bleakly, but sometimes very specifically. Every now and again, there is a film that enters the worldwide consciousness that you cannot forget, that you cannot escape,” said the actor. 


He added, “Look at the difference and yet look at the similarities despite the filmmakers and the cultures that they were in. In many ways, those films were saying the same thing but with the added prospect of the new perspective that came along with it. I just think it’s to be celebrated. It was a glorious thing to behold.”

'Forrest Gump' was nominated for 13 Oscars including six wins for Best Actor (Tom Hanks), Directing (Robert Zemeckis), Film Editing (Arthur Schmidt), Best Picture (Wendy Finerman, Steve Tisch and Steve Starkey, Producers), Adapted Screenplay (Eric Roth).

About Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Advait Chandan's directorial 'Laal Singh Chaddha' was released on August 11, 2022. Apart from Aamir, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh are also a part of the film. It faced a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's family entertainer 'Raksha Bandhan'. 

Tom Hanks reunites with 'Forrest Gump' actor Robin Wright

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright have returned to the big screen together in the much-anticipated film 'Here', directed by Robert Zemeckis. Premiering at AFI Fest in Los Angeles, the film marks their first collaboration since the iconic 'Forrest Gump' in 1994, and both stars have expressed how effortless it was to slip back into their dynamic. The film 'Here', based on the graphic novel by Richard McGuire, is a sweeping drama that explores the lives of multiple families over generations, encapsulating the essence of human experiences.

