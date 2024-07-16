Breaking News
'Toofaan' turns 3: Makers shares exclusive making video of Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur's sports drama

Updated on: 16 July,2024 05:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

'Toofaan' turns 3: Farhan Akhtar who starred and produced the film dropped exclusive footage of the making of the film

Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment have marked the third anniversary of their acclaimed sports drama, 'Toofaan'. To commemorate the occasion, they have treated fans to exclusive behind-the-scenes (BTS) videos showcasing some of the film's most electrifying moments and the camaraderie shared on set.


Farhan Akhtar, who starred as the film’s lead, and Excel Entertainment, the powerhouse production company behind the project, each shared two videos on their social media platforms. These videos have quickly become a sensation, giving fans an intimate look at the making of 'Toofaan'.


The  video, shared by Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment , highlights the intensity and dedication that went into filming the movie's action sequences. Viewers are treated to raw, unedited clips of Farhan delivering rock-solid punches, executing complex stunts, and showcasing the sheer physicality required for his role. His commitment to the character is evident in every frame, leaving fans in awe of his hard work and determination. 


Excel Entertainment takes viewers behind the scenes in video, offering a glimpse of the lighter moments on set. The footage captures the fun and camaraderie between the cast and crew, including playful banter and spontaneous dance-offs. It's clear that the bond formed during the making of 'Toofaan' was as strong as the film's narrative.

Taking to social media, Farhan writes "Grateful for every punch thrown #3YearsOfToofaan"

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Taking to social media, Excel Entertainment writes "A journey of passion, perseverance, and victory. Here’s to every storm weathered. Here’s to #3YearsOfToofaan"

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

Fans are eagerly anticipating to see Farhan Akhtar on big screen! Known for his versatility and dedication, Farhan has consistently delivered powerful performances, and the excitement surrounding his next project is palpable

Excel Entertainment, co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has consistently served the audience with several blockbuster films such as Don, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Chahta Hai, and many more.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is looking forward to his film 'Don 3' with Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani. He had earlier also announced the film 'Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina, Alia and Priyanka Chopra. 

