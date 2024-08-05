After giving two back-to-back hits with 'Munjya' and 'Maharaj', 'Vedaa' marks Sharvari's third release of the year. She learnt boxing for her role in the film

Sharvari

Bollywood’s rising actor Sharvari has been turning heads and creating a sensation with her latest social media post, showcasing some intense boxing images. Known for her versatile performances and captivating presence, Sharvari will be seen in Vedaa, headlining the film along with the action superstar John Abraham.

As the excitement grows for this much-awaited film, Sharvari through a series of striking images took to her social media to share how she took up boxing to authentically portray her role in the film. She wrote, “BEAST MODE on for Vedaa! Took up boxing to become Vedaa... Now I am ready to pack a punch or be strong enough to take a brutal beating #Vedaa coming to a theatre near you on August 15th".

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari)

After giving two back-to-back hits with 'Munjya' and 'Maharaj', 'Vedaa' marks Sharvari's third release of the year. Overwhelmed with the response to the trailer, she expressed gratitude to director Nikkhil Advani.

On Friday, Sharvari, in a statement given by her PR agency, YRF Talent, said, "I'm honestly just too happy right now to enjoy this moment and I can have this special moment in my life is because of my director Nikkhil Advani and his unflinching faith in me. I decided to be an actor for the love of the craft. I am a director's actor and I submit to the story and that is my priority. So, what people are loving is all Nikhil's sirs vision for Vedaa." She also revealed how she wants Vedaa to be a hit.

"I hope Vedaa becomes a huge success for us all. I'm very greedy. I want all my films to be hits. I came into this industry, my first film didn't do well and then I had to wait for 3 years because of the pandemic for my films to release and do well," Sharvari's statement added. Expressing gratitude for the opportunity given by Nikkhil, the actor stated, "So, I'm hugely thankful to Nikkhil Advani sir for his faith and backing to give me such an important film and a role like Vedaa when just a couple of people were backing me in the industry is a debt I will never be able to pay back. Vedaa is a very important film for me, for my survival and my growth."

Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the film follows the journey of a young woman, Vedaa (Sharvari), who dares to challenge the status quo. Her fight for justice is fuelled by the unwavering support of a former soldier (John) who becomes her shield and her weapon. On Thursday, the makers unveiled the trailer. At the start of the trailer, we can see John reciting Lord Krishna's lines from Bhagavad Gita in the background as his character is shown fighting goons. Sharvari thanked her director and mentor Nikkhil Advani for the love she is getting for 'Vedaa'.