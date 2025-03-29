Breaking News
Yash starts shooting Toxic's final leg near Afghan Church, Colaba in Mumbai

Updated on: 29 March,2025 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Sources say Yash has kicked off Toxic’s final leg in Mumbai; currently filming the period drama near Afghan Church in Colaba

Yash starts shooting Toxic's final leg near Afghan Church, Colaba in Mumbai

Yash

All eyes may be on this Eid release, but Yash has already set his sights on 2026 Eid. That’s when the Kannada star’s period drama, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, will hit the theatres. With a year to go for the release, the actor and director Geetu Mohandas are already shooting the last leg in Mumbai.


(L to R) Kiara Advani plays Yash’s love interest, and Nayanthara, his sister
Sources tell us that the unit’s first stop in the city is the Afghan Church in Colaba. A source reveals, “Over the next three days, the team will film some high-octane action sequences at the location. Only Yash is required for this stint; leading ladies Nayanthara and Kiara Advani finished their portions earlier. With the unit having procured the necessary permission from local authorities, they have blocked the lane in which they are filming to ensure there is no disruption. After the Colaba shoot, they will move to Madh Island to complete the last few scenes. With that, it will be a wrap on the principal photography.”


That will give Mohandas months for Toxic’s post-production. The source adds, “Geetu knows that after the KGF franchise, Yash’s next will arrive amid high expectations. She wants to ensure it is on a par with international action thrillers.” 

