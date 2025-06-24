Breaking News
'First multiplex hit since pandemic': Trade weighs in on success of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par at box office

Updated on: 24 June,2025 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Komal RJ Panchal , Priyanka Sharma | komal.panchal@mid-day.com priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par earns over R57 crore in the first weekend; trade says it is the first ‘multiplex hit’ in the post-pandemic market that favours extravaganzas

Aamir Khan in Sitaare Zameen Par. Pics/Getty Images, Instagram

Listen to this article
Aamir Khan’s star is finally shining bright at the box office. The actor’s latest release Sitaare Zameen Par has registered an impressive opening weekend collection of over Rs 57 crore. While the RS Prasanna-directed venture has spread cheer among exhibitors, trade analysts also note that the success is a marker of two crucial things — first, that Khan may have pulled off a wise move by skipping the post-theatrical OTT run. More importantly, the feel-good movie’s strong run can be seen as a revival of the genre that almost disappeared from the big screen in the post-pandemic market. 

Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi says, “[In the past few years], we had Pathaan [2023], Jawan [2023], Gadar 2: The Katha Continues [2023], and Pushpa kind of films [becoming hits]. The notion was that people would come to theatres for these mass-oriented action films. I think this is the first multiplex hit since the pandemic. It’s good to see the genre, which targets urban India, being revived.”  


Rajasthan-based exhibitor Raj Bansal shares that women and families are driving the footfall in his Jaipur multiplex. Noting that Sunday’s collection of R26 crore was almost 2.5 times the opening day’s figure of Rs 10.5 crore, Bansal is optimistic of the film’s growth. “From now, Aamir’s decision to not [stream] the film on OTT will play a role. The first week’s collection should close at about R80 crore.” Trade analyst Girish Johar adds that the movie has found takers in the international market too. “Over time, it could touch the Rs 100 crore mark in the domestic market.”


Vishek Chauhan, however, states that its success doesn’t indicate a change. “It does not penetrate the rural market. This is not the kind of film people in villages will throng to watch,” he says.

Rs 80CR
Estimated first-week collection of Sitaare Zameen Par

aamir khan Genelia Deshmukh Sitaare Zameen Par bollywood news Entertainment News

