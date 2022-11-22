Besides Rahul Dev, the film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Anita Hassanandani in prominent roles
Trailer of the Rahul Dev Starrer 'Maarrich' released. The crime thriller is being produced by Tusshar Kapoor The trailer sees Rahul Dev playing the role of 'Anthony', a man with a mysterious past. Involved in the blame game of a murder, Anthony's past hounds him constantly, making him the man he is today.
Speaking about the film, Rahul said, “The film is a whodunit crime drama, whose suspense can intrigue and allure the audiences to the core. The USP of the film is its climax, where the whole mystery unfolds. I really wish my friend Tusshar all the very best and hope that the film shall do well."
Besides Rahul Dev, the film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Anita Hassanandani in prominent roles. Directed by Dhruv Lather, the thriller is set to hit cinemas on December 9 this year.