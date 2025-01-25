As Mamta Kulkarni has embarked on this new journey, transgender Kathavachak Jagatguru Himangi Sakhi Maa has spoken about this decision

In Pic: Mamta Kulkarni

Listen to this article Himangi Sakhi maa unhappy with Mamta Kulkarni becoming Mahamandleshwar: ‘Society knows her past; she was even jailed’ x 00:00

Yesterday, reports came in that Mamta Kulkarni, the former Bollywood actor, has been appointed as Mahamandleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada during the Maha Kumbh last evening. Now, as Mamta has embarked on this new journey, transgender Kathavachak Jagatguru Himangi Sakhi Maa has spoken about this decision. Himangi questioned the credibility of this decision and talked about Mamta's controversial past.

-She was even jailed

In conversation with ANI, Himangi said, "Mamta Kulkarni has been made Mahamandleshwar by the Kinnar Akhada for publicity. Society knows her past very well. She was even jailed in the past in connection with drug cases. Suddenly, she arrives in India, participates in the Maha Kumbh, and is given the position of Mahamandleshwar. This needs investigation."

She further continued and said, "By giving such a person the title of Mahamandleshwar, what kind of guru are you offering to Sanatan Dharma? This is a question of ethics. Someone who isn't worthy of being called a guru is being made one."

Laxmi Narayan addressed media

Yesterday, after Mamta became a Mahamandleshwar in the Kinnar Akhada, Laxmi Narayan, Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada, addressed the media and shared, "Kinnar Akhada is going to make Mamta Kulkarni (former Bollywood actress) a Mahamandleshwar. She is now named Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri.”

While Mamta will be renamed Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri, Laxmi also revealed that Mamta is not prohibited from working. While the community doesn’t prohibit performing arts, she will be allowed to do any spiritual role.

In conversation with ANI, Laxmi further revealed, “As I am talking here, all the rituals are underway. She has been in touch with Kinnar Akhada and me for the last one and a half years. She is allowed to perform the character of any devotional figure if she wants, as we do not prohibit anyone from performing their art.”

About Mamta Kulkarni & Her Career

Mamta Kulkarni recently returned to Mumbai after a long gap of around 25 years. The actress stepped away from the limelight following her controversy with drug lord Vicky Goswami.

Mamta appeared in several commercially successful Hindi films such as Ram Lakhan, Waqt Hamara Hai, Krantiveer, Karan Arjun, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Andolan, and Baazi. Her last Bollywood film was released in 2002.

Her 1995 film Karan Arjun, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Kajol, was re-released in Hindi cinemas on November 22. The film revolves around the story of two titular brothers who seek revenge against their greedy uncle for murdering their father but are killed by him and reincarnated to complete the revenge.