Travel Diaries: 'Raksha Bandhan' actor Abhilash Thapliyal has a gala time in Czech and Hungary ahead of release of his film

Thapliyal has been treating his fans with pictures of him and his gang exploring the beautiful countries of Czech Republic and Hungary. Taapsee Pannu's sister Shagun Pannu was also part of the group

Abhilash Thapliyal

Abhilash Thapliyal won hearts with his performance in TVF's 'Aspirants' as Shwetketu aka SK. Next, he will be seen in the film 'Raksha Bandhan', which is headlined by Akshay Kumar. Ahead of the release of the film on August 11, Thapliyal took a trip to Czech and Hungary with his friends.

Thapliyal has been treating his fans with pictures of him and his gang exploring the beautiful countries of Czech Republic and Hungary. Taapsee Pannu's sister Shagun Pannu was also part of the group.

Take a look at the pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhilash Thapliyal (@abhilashthapliyal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhilash Thapliyal (@abhilashthapliyal)

Also Read: Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai's 'Raksha Bandhan' team visit Kolkata

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhilash Thapliyal (@abhilashthapliyal)

Meanwhile, earlier while talking about his role in 'Raksha Bandhan', Abhilash told mid-day.com, "I have a very small screen time but it’s an impactful part. The great thing is that I got to be a part of Aanand L Rai’s world and that is something every actor in the country would want. I remember the writer of the film Himanshu Bhai had called me and said ‘Ek part hai, tu interested hai? (there’s one part in the film and would you be interested?. I was like if you guys are making it then there’s no way to say a no. And that’s how I got the part. Most of my scenes are with Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar sir and it was amazing working with the two of them."

Further talking about sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar for the first time, he said, "If I were to describe Akshay sir in two words, it would be welcoming and a sport. And that’s how he was on the set. He was amazing and he brings in so much energy on the set. He shares anecdotes and jokes around and he is fun to be with. I think not even a single day he has made us feel that we are working with Akshay Kumar. It was always like we are working with just another co-actor. He is very disciplined and that’s something to learn from him."