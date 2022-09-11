Breaking News
Cyrus Mistry death: Finally, NHAI puts up signboard to warn motorists at mishap site
Mumbai: Liberian national arrested for luring three in job racket
Mumbai: Rain to continue, but temperature will go up
Mumbai: People share their scary stories about stalkers
Mumbai: 11 electrocuted in Panvel city during Ganesh visarjan, decorator booked
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Tridev director Rajiv Rai back on set

'Tridev' director Rajiv Rai back on set

Updated on: 11 September,2022 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

Rajiv Rai returns to direction after 18 years with an action thriller titled, Zora

'Tridev' director Rajiv Rai back on set

Rai with cast member Sofia Parveen


Eighteen years after he directed 'Asambhav', Rajiv Rai — known for films like 'Tridev' (1989), 'Vishwatma' (1992), 'Mohra' (1994), and 'Gupt' (1997) — returns to the set with an action thriller, 'Zora'. Talking about the film, which rolled on August 11 in Jaipur, Rai says, “At this age, I just want to enjoy the process of filmmaking. Though it is a small film, it is an ambitious venture. The challenge was to make a low-budget film with new talent, and shoot it in a digital format. My last film was shot on celluloid with a 35 mm Arriflex camera. Hence, this film [shot with drones and an iPhone] was experimental in every way. Taking a risk is traumatic, as I am not gutsy like [my] father, Late Shri Gulshan Rai.”


Also Read: Kajol and Bobby Deol's 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth' reunion

Rai promises that, “Zora is a unique, hard-core, whodunnit suspense murder mystery, which will make you think, and keep you guessing”. He considers the film’s casting noteworthy. “There are actors from diverse regions of India. There are 40 new actors.” The film’s executive producer is Raashid Rangrez.


Play Quiz: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra

Are you looking forward to watch Kajol in the remake of `The Good Wife`?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK