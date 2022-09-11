'Tridev' director Rajiv Rai back on set

Rajiv Rai returns to direction after 18 years with an action thriller titled, Zora
Rai with cast member Sofia Parveen
Eighteen years after he directed 'Asambhav', Rajiv Rai — known for films like 'Tridev' (1989), 'Vishwatma' (1992), 'Mohra' (1994), and 'Gupt' (1997) — returns to the set with an action thriller, 'Zora'. Talking about the film, which rolled on August 11 in Jaipur, Rai says, “At this age, I just want to enjoy the process of filmmaking. Though it is a small film, it is an ambitious venture. The challenge was to make a low-budget film with new talent, and shoot it in a digital format. My last film was shot on celluloid with a 35 mm Arriflex camera. Hence, this film [shot with drones and an iPhone] was experimental in every way. Taking a risk is traumatic, as I am not gutsy like [my] father, Late Shri Gulshan Rai.”
Also Read: Kajol and Bobby Deol's 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth' reunion
Rai promises that, “Zora is a unique, hard-core, whodunnit suspense murder mystery, which will make you think, and keep you guessing”. He considers the film’s casting noteworthy. “There are actors from diverse regions of India. There are 40 new actors.” The film’s executive producer is Raashid Rangrez.
Play Quiz: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra