Sonam: Regret giving up my career to get married

Tridev star Sonam, who quit films after marrying director Rai, keen to return to acting after 30 years; says OTT boom prompted decision

In the late ’80s, Sonam burst on the Hindi film scene with Yash Chopra’s Vijay (1988). What followed was a brief but busy career as the actor packed in 30 movies in the next six years, before tying the knot with filmmaker Rajiv Rai. But that’s the thing about romancing the camera — you can never get enough of it. Almost 30 years since her last film, Sonam is gearing up to return to showbiz.



“When I started working, I was almost a child. I stopped signing movies when I was 17. It took me a few years to complete my pending films,” begins the former actor, best remembered for the song, Tirchhi topiwale from Tridev (1989). “I am 50 now. I’ve travelled all around the world, [been exposed to] different cultures — today, I am another person altogether.”

Tridev (1989), directed by Rajiv Rai, was a runaway hit

In 1997, six years into her marriage with Rai, the couple had to move to Los Angeles after the filmmaker was targeted by the underworld. Over the years, the duo and their son Gaurav moved from the US to Switzerland, before returning to India in 2012.

To Sonam, India has felt like home all along, and a place in front of the camera comes a close second. The recent OTT boom prompted her to consider acting again. “Today, it’s nice to see actresses so comfortable in their skin and with their age. That inspired me to come back. I like the way women are being showcased in the digital medium — from Delhi Crime, to Panchayat and Sacred Games. I am interested in exploring subjects that suit my sensibilities, and age-appropriate roles. I have no qualms about playing my age.”

Has she initiated conversations with filmmakers and former co-stars about possible collaborations? “I regret not keeping in touch with anyone from the film industry, but I had my personal reasons for doing so. Now, I have to reach out to them.”

The former actor and Rai parted ways in 2016. Is she in touch with him? “I don’t want to talk about him. When I got married, many advised me against it. Looking back, I am shocked that I got married so early. While I regret giving up a flourishing career to get married, I don’t regret my son. I have devoted my life to my son, now I want to do something for myself. He supports the decision.”

